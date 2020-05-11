Local media said the landslide struck in Ale Special Woreda in Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region (SNNP). Six houses were completely destroyed and several families displaced. Seven bodies have been found, with 5 still missing. Search operations were continuing but has been hindered by unstable terrain.
Heavy rain, floods and landslides have affected SNNP since mid-April. Eight people died in Gamo zone in a period 11 to 18 April. Flooding in Jinka town on 25 April damaged infrastructure and livestock.
Other areas of the country have also seen heavy rain since late April. Flash floods on 24 April left at least 4 people dead in Dire Dawa.
In a report of 06 May, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that flooding had affected 219,000 people in areas of Somali, Afar, SNNP, Dire Dawa and Harari. As many as 107,000 people have been displaced, mostly in Somali region after flash floods on 25 April affected 34,507 households and displaced 15,195 households in Erer, Sitti, Nogob and Korahe zones.
Social Media
#Ethiopia: Landslide Kills 12 In SNNP Regional State https://t.co/VMG3pd8iKT pic.twitter.com/H3aYkKciec— FBC (Fana Broadcasting Corporate S.C.) (@fanatelevision) May 9, 2020
