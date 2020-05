Social Media

As many as 12 people are thought to have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Ethiopia.Local media said the landslide struck in Ale Special Woreda in Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region (SNNP). Six houses were completely destroyed and several families displaced. Seven bodies have been found, with 5 still missing. Search operations were continuing but has been hindered by unstable terrain.Other areas of the country have also seen heavy rain since late April. Flash floods on 24 April left at least 4 people dead in Dire Dawa. In a report of 06 May, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said thatin areas of Somali, Afar, SNNP, Dire Dawa and Harari. As many as 107,000 people have been displaced, mostly in Somali region after flash floods on 25 April affected 34,507 households and displaced 15,195 households in Erer, Sitti, Nogob and Korahe zones.