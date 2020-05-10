© BPBD Polewali Mandar



Heavy rain has continued to fall in parts of Indonesia, where disaster authorities report at least 3 people died landslides in West Sulawesi Province.Local disaster agency said 2 landslides struck in close succession on 05 May in Kelapa Dua Village, Anreapi District, Polewali Mandar Regency severely damaging a house and burying several vehicles. Four other people were injured in the incident.Based on a report by the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Polewali Mandar Regency, the disaster was triggered by high intensity rainfall and unstable soil structure.The BPBD Rapid Reaction Team (TRC) of Polewali Mandar Regency conducted a rapid assessment and evacuation of the victims and coordinated with related agencies to respond to the disaster. The Public Works Department also mobilized heavy equipment to clear landslide debris and re-open roads that were blocked.