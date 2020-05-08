© Greg Martin/Cornwall Live



A 25ft whale, believed to be a minke, has been found dead on a Cornish beach.The grim discovery was made on a remote beach on the Roseland Peninsula by local man Simon Tilley, who was taking his daily exercise.He said "I thought, is that really a whale? It's been injured - hit possibly by a boat's propeller. I'm not sure how it's come here, but we've had some really rough weather recently."The whale is thought to have washed up on the beach on either Monday night or early Tuesday morning during stormy high winds.