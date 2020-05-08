Water buffalo are usually used for tilling rice fields in Asian countries, while their milk is rich in fat and protein

A 57-year-old man who died after being attacked by a water buffalo has been named locally as Ralph Jump.

A 19-year-old man, believed to be Mr Jump's son Peter, was airlifted to hospital in Cardiff in a critical condition from the address at Gwehelog, near Usk, Monmouthshire, on Tuesday.

A woman, 22, understood to be Mr Jump's daughter Isabel, suffered leg injuries.

The water buffalo was destroyed after Gwent Police was called to the farm.

Mr Jump, who was widely known as Jon, worked as a manager with underfloor heating company Wunda Ltd in Caldicot.

The family has been living in the farm where they had established their soap company Bufalina, making the hand-made products using buffalo milk.

One neighbour said: "The father, Jon, was killed in the incident. The daughter, Izy, had a leg wound and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

"As far as I know the wife, Jo, wasn't directly involved.

"I happened to be taking the dog for a walk, my route took me past the farm and I saw an ambulance and two police cars - it must have been around 20 minutes after the police were called.

"Then I started seeing the helicopter circling around."

The Jump family rented the farmland from the Pontypool Park Estate. A spokesman said: "It is a terrible tragedy and we feel for them.

"They are very nice people and we feel desperately sorry for them."

The family moved to the farm called Upper Berthllwyd about six years ago before introducing the buffalo over the past few years.

"They are a lovely family, and they've been good neighbours, I knew him (Ralph) socially, they have businesses. The farm was really more of an interest," said another neighbour.

"I know three years ago they had three (buffalos), and they were lovely."

"I heard that he may have got some more."

Residents in the area said they "couldn't hope to meet nicer people."

"This is such a quiet area and it was a terrible shock when ambulances and police suddenly turned up with an air ambulance helicopter too. It is a terrible shock," said another neighbour.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was supporting Gwent Police with its inquiries.