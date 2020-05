© Wilson Ring



Residents across Northern New England woke up to early May snow on Tuesday, the first of several rounds of frozen precipitation before a colder blast expected Mother's Day weekend.On Wednesday, a low-pressure system moving from the Midwest into the Mid-Atlantic brought rain and snow to parts of Pennsylvania and Western New York, according to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean.said on "Fox & Friends."Photos from near Stowe, Vermont, showed tree branches and hillsides covered by a light dusting of snow.Frost advisories were posted Wednesday for areas of Western New York near the Great Lakes, as well as for the Hudson Valley.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in State College, Pa. said that rain overspreading central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning may mix with wet snow at higher terrain, but no accumulations are expected."Temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s, within just a few degrees of the record coldest high temperatures for May 6," the NWS tweeted. As the storm system producing rain and snow in Pennsylvania moves off the coast, much cooler Arctic air will settle in behind it.The coldest air will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, with the chilliest air expected from the Great Lakes and Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.