floods
Flood warnings were issued for Okinawa as heavy rain fell on the Japanese island on May 6.

Local media reported that around 110 millimetres of rain had fallen in the region around Itoman City on Okinawa by 6:40 am.

Japan's Meteorlogical Agency warned of inundation and ground-loosening in various parts of the island.


Credit: Ryo.y8530 via Storyful