Matt Lauer, Andy Lack
Matt Lauer and Andy Lack in 2013.
NBC News is being probed over numerous claims of sexual assault and discrimination — including allegations of a cover-up by ousted chairman Andy Lack, according to a report Tuesday.

The New York attorney general has been investigating the damning claims about the network for at least six months, DailyMail.com said.

More than a dozen women have been interviewed by officials from a department dubbed "The Weinstein Unit" for its work nailing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for rape, sources told the site.

Former NBC News anchor Linda Vester confirmed to the site that she is one of the women interviewed about alleged violations at the network.

As well as her accusations against legendary news anchor Tom Brokaw, Vester says investigators were particularly eager on information on Lack, the controversial chairman ousted in a surprise shakeup Monday.

"They wanted to know about Andy Lack and what I knew about his involvement in retaliation against me and by NBC News once I came forward with my story," Vester told the site.

"They wanted to know as many details as I could offer about what Andy Lack's involvement was in orchestrating a public response against me and a defense or cover-up. He was one of many."

Former NBC producer Rich McHugh also confirmed the investigation during an appearance Monday night on Fox News.

"It was the New York Attorney General's office civil division, so we're not sure if it could lead into anything criminal, but I do know that they've been looking into this and interviewing employees over a number of months."

The Attorney General's office refused to comment, without denying the reports.

NBC Universal is not aware of the investigation, a spokesperson told The Post Tuesday.

Lack came under fire after Ronan Farrow's book "Catch and Kill" accused NBC executives of killing his initial expose of Harvey Weinstein.

He then came under fire repeatedly for the handling of numerous #MeToo claims against the network, including an explosive rape allegation against former "Today" host Matt Lauer.

Vester — who claimed Brokaw pinned her against the wall and attempted to kiss her on two separate occasions — says her "hours-long" interview was in January.

"I was one of numerous women and men who have been interviewed by the state's Attorney General Civil Division about alleged violations of the state's Human Rights law regarding sexual harassment and gender discrimination at NBC News," she told the Mail.

"They were very interested because all of us had information about women who had been harassed or retaliated against or both or were discriminated against."