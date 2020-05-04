Joe Biden is not an "imperfect candidate" for the Democrats. He is the perfect candidate, because he's everything the party is: Demented. Decrepit. Bloodthirsty. Corrupt. Cronyistic. Authoritarian. Reactionary. Rapey. He is exactly what they deserve. He is exactly what they are.Biden is to the Democrats as Trump is to the Republicans. Everyone's just wearing their true face now.If you're willing to sacrifice all principles, all sanity and all morality to get rid of Trump, what exactly is the point of getting rid of Trump?They're accusing Reade of lying for partisan reasons, when in reality that's exactly what they are doing: they're pretending they believe Handsy Joe Biden is incapable of shoving his fingers into a woman without her consent, and they are lying. Out of pure partisan loyalty.It's funny how refusing to support a literal dementia patient who has been credibly accused of rape for the world's most powerful elected office is a very, very normal thing to do, yet people are acting like it's bizarre and freakish.It's so weird how Joe Biden is a spent piece of leftover 1970s beltway flotsam made of plastic donor class dinner parties and AIPAC lobbying but everyone's all pretending they like him as a person and stuff.There are no fact-based and intellectually robust arguments for working within the establishment to manifest revolutionary agendas, but there are a lot of highly effective intellectually dishonest arguments for why it's okay for you to pretend otherwise and go back to sleep."They destroyed the economy over a virus, but the narrative about the virus is completely fake!"Perhaps. But so is the narrative about "the economy".Terence McKenna once said "We are led by the least among us. The least intelligent, the least noble, the least visionary." Can't think of a better illustration of this than having Donald Trump versus Joe Biden competing for the most powerful elected office on the planet.Hey remember when Trump provoked a missile retaliation that led to scores of injured US soldiers by assassinating Iran's top military commander for no legitimate reason, lied about the whole thing, and then suffered no consequences or political repercussions of any kind? Good times.Democrats are so fucking stupid and ridiculous that the Krassenstein brothers are still a thing.Manipulators understand that wealth control is a means to power and not an end in itself; that's why you see things like Zuckerberg hurting his own profit margins by making changes to Facebook which make the platform less fun to use but shore up establishment narrative control.Power trumps profit every time. Manipulators are driven ultimately by the desire to control as many humans as possible to the greatest extent possible. Money is a useful tool for accomplishing that, but in a pinch they'll swap it out for military/police force or censorship etc."A newly democratized media environment has made it difficult for people to distinguish fact from fiction."'Oh no! What do we do?'"Censor everyone except authoritative news sources."'Authoritative news sources? Like who?'"The ones who lied about Russiagate and all the wars."As a general rule, indie media should not attack other indie media. If you're not punching up, you're punching down.Revolution is an inside job. This is not an egoically pleasing fact, but it is a fact. It's much more fun for egoic mind to believe both the problem and the solution exists in other people, but in reality the changes you can make in yourself will have far greater effects on the world.There are vast, vast depths within all of us, and we are capable of making vast, vast changes to those depths. We are in fact far more capable of doing this than we are of changing the outside world through force of will. And interestingly when we do this, we do change the world. And we do it far more efficaciously than we can by trying to will it to conform with the noises in our babbling thinky brain.