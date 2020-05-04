© AFP 2019 / OZAN KOSE

It is interesting that the descendants of Ataturk competently use various informational occasions to implement their plans. So,. Before the firefighters extinguished the fire from a fuel truck blown up during a terrorist attack, the Turkish government blamed the Kurdish underground.Ostensibly, the Kurds are thus trying to avenge their expulsion from Afrin. The arguments that the Kurds do not need this and such actions are extremely disadvantageous for them did not convince Turkey. Instead, by the evening of May 1, pro-Turkish militants increased the grouping of more than 250 vehicles with large-caliber weapons installed on them near the borders of Kurdish settlements in northwestern Syria.Turkey does not forget about another direction of its interests, namely:This is largely due to the fact that Ankara in the current political realities is extremely uncomfortable with the fact of any connection with terrorist groups, which all the more do not justify the investments made in them.And then the Turks decided through a series of measures to legalize a new military operation in Idlib, directed against their former subordinates. It all started with a reduction in Turkey's assistance to the southern regions of the Idlib de-escalation zone, which forced the Al-Nusra Front to look for alternative sources of income.Realizing that cutting wires and parsing power line towers into metal didn't make much money, the terrorists tried to establish trade with Damascus-controlled territories. And this was part of Ankara's plans. The decision of the leaders of the "Jebhat al-Nusra" provoked a wave of protests, which grew into riots by residents of Idlib province controlled by Ankara.Through all Turkish information channels and some Arab media subordinate to Turkey, civilian casualties are reported every day at the hands of Nusra,According to reports, members of the White Helmets organization, as well as professional journalists, have already arrived in the areas where the positions of terrorists and pro-Turkish groups come into contact. You do not need to be a super-analyst to understand that this link means a planned major provocation, through which the fighters of the Al-Nusra Front will be accused of another inhuman crime.It would seem that Ankara intends to do a just thing - to end terrorism in Idlib. However, the Turks have never been noble.in the Idlib de-escalation zone. If someone believes that after the destruction of terrorists, the territories liberated from them will be left to the Syrian government, then he is very mistaken. The territories captured by the Turks will simply be transferred to the pro-Turkish gangs of the Syrian Free Army, which in fact means their transfer to the control of Ankara.As we see, Ankara expertly uses the available resources, not least information, to create conditions that will allow it to completely annex the lands of the Syrian Arab Republic and get rid of those who impede Turkey in the eyes of the world community. At the same time, everything will be arranged in such a way that anyone but the descendants of Ataturk will be to blame for all the victims who will accompany this process.