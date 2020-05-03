Floods in Rwanda after heavy rainfall from 01 May 2020.
© MINEMA
The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MINEMA) in Rwanda reports that heavy rain fell across the country from 01 May causing severe damages.

As of 03 May 8 people had died, 5 were injured, more than 100 houses had collapsed and roads were closed.

According to Meteo Rwanda, more heavy rain is expected in Kigali city, Northern Province and Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Muhanga and Ruhango districts over the next 7 days, increasing the risk of further floods and landslides. MINEMA urged people to take necessary precautions.



