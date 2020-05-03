As of 03 May 8 people had died, 5 were injured, more than 100 houses had collapsed and roads were closed.
According to Meteo Rwanda, more heavy rain is expected in Kigali city, Northern Province and Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Muhanga and Ruhango districts over the next 7 days, increasing the risk of further floods and landslides. MINEMA urged people to take necessary precautions.
Social Media
Tariki ya 1 n'iya 2 Gicurasi, hirya no hino mu gihugu haguye imvura nyinshi itera ibiza; hapfuye abantu 8, hakomereka 5, inzu zirenga 100 zirasenyuka, imyaka irengerwa n'imyuzure n'imihanda itandukanye igwirwa n'inkangu. pic.twitter.com/Fw2w20PFeF— Ministry of Emergency Management (@RwandaEmergency) May 2, 2020