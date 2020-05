Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M6.5 in Crete, Greece 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/FfKOXmG4oC — EMSC (@LastQuake) May 2, 2020

An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale, jolted the Greek island of Crete this afternoon.Its epicentre was 118 kilometres south of IerapetraIerapetra is a town on the south coast of Crete.According to reports, the quake was felt in Heraklion and Lassithi.It is not yet known the level of damage or injuries on the island.