Oil prices were largely steady in volatile trade on Friday as OPEC and its allies embark on record output cuts to tackle a supply glut due to the coronavirus crisis but gains were limited as investors awaited signs of a prolonged recovery in demand.The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, has fallen about 60% in 2020 and hit a near-21-year low last month as the pandemic squeezed demand and OPEC and other producers pumped at will before reaching the new supply deal that kicked in on Friday.Brent futures for July eased 50 cents, or 1.9%, to $25.98 by 11:56 a.m. ET (1556 GMT). The June contract expired on Thursday at $25.27.U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was 7 cents, or 0.4% lower, at $18.77 after climbing above $20 earlier in the session.Both benchmarks rallied sharply on Thursday. Brent rose 12% and U.S. crude gained 25%. For the week, Brent was on track for a gain of more than 20% while WTI headed for an increase of about 11%."Now, countries are emerging from lockdown, boosting demand just when OPEC+ cuts are kicking in and producers elsewhere are cutting output."Even so, there are doubts the production reduction, the largest ever agreed, will be enough as demand is unlikely to recover rapidly.A Reuters survey on Thursday showed that in advance of the new output cut, OPEC sharply raised production to the highest since March 2019, adding to the excess supply already in the market.Underlining the difficulties some producers will face in meeting their commitments, industry sources said Iraq would struggle to meet its quota of cutting output by nearly a quarter. Iraq is OPEC's second-largest producer.Also supporting oil prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast.The market was also looking for direction from the Baker Hughes' weekly U.S. rig data at 1 p.m. as an indicator of future oil output. Last week's data showed that U.S. energy firms cut the most oil rigs in a month in April since 2015.