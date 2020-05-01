Germany has banned Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hizballah's activities on its soil and designated it a terrorist organization, a move welcomed by Tehran's rivals the United States and Israel."Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Shi'ite terrorist organization Hizballah in Germany," Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alteron April 30.U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell welcomed the move and urged other EU countries to follow suit.The German ban "reflects the resolve of the West to confront the global threat posed by [Hizballah]," Grenell said in a statement, adding that the group "cannot be allowed to use Europe as a safe haven to support terrorism in Syria and across the Middle East."Grenell's statement was echoed by Iran's archfoe Israel, which also called on other European countries to follow Berlin's example."It is a very important decision and a valuable and significant step in the global fight against terrorism," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.As many as 1,050 people in Germany are part of Hizballah's extremist wing, security officials estimate.