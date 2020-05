© REUTERS / Omar Ibrahim

The Lebanese governments endorsed an economic reform plan on Thursday aimed at dealing with the nation's deepening financial crisis, President Michel Aoun said."Today is a historic day because for, after a lack of planning and prospects almost brought the country to ruins", he said.Prime Minister Hassan Diab said after the cabinet meeting that the rescue plan aimed to put the country back on track, which he compared to a "flame hidden under ash".Diab stated a day earlier that the government was doing all it could to improve the current economic situation and most indebted in the world . Its national currency plunged against the dollar last year, causing prices of bread and other necessities to soar. This prompted nationwide protests in October that unseated the previous government.