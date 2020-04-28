Society's Child
Haiti police officers fire shots, burn cars in protest to demand back pay
Sandra Lemaire, Matiado Vilme
VOA News
Tue, 28 Apr 2020 18:21 UTC
VOA News
Tue, 28 Apr 2020 18:21 UTC
"We're out in the street today because we still haven't received what we asked for," a policeman, dressed in uniform, wearing a black face mask and holding a rifle told VOA Creole. He said he is part of a group that calls itself "Fantom 509" and who represent those killed on the job. Fantom means ghost.
The officer said they are asking the government to put a credit of 25,000 Haitian dollars on their debit cards and pay them a 50,000 Haitian dollar base salary. Overall, they want better work conditions and a better salary.
The officer, who did not give his name, also accused the Office National d'Assurance-Vieillesse (ONA), a government agency that oversees retirement benefits for government employees, of corruption and favoritism.
"We know ONA doesn't provide loans to poor people like us, they only know lawmakers (and their relatives) like Youri's mother (Senator Latortue), senators and deputies," he said.
"The living officers asked us to join them in the street today," a man, dressed in black clothing, a black hat, dark sunglasses and a black face mask told VOA. Asked who exactly the 'living officers' are, the masked man said they are the officers who work out of the police stations, responding to 911 calls, direct traffic and perform other law enforcement duties.
While he was talking to reporters, VOA heard shots being fired on the street - one of which was so loud it caused the officer to flinch. He said they are prepared to continue protesting until their demands are met.
At one point, the protesters exchanged fire with a group of policemen who arrived on the scene in armed vehicles to disperse them. At least one person was injured, VOA Creole has learned.
But the attempt to disperse the protest was unsuccessful, and the group made its way to the Ministry of Economy and Finance where they rammed the gate with an SUV, then set fire to four vehicles.
During the protest, which lasted several hours, VOA saw some protesters wearing masks, but many others were not social distancing at a time when the coronavirus continues to spread in the country.
As of April 26, Haiti has a total of 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Public Health Ministry. Seven people have recovered and six have died.
Shortly after the protest, Haitian President Jovenel Moise addressed the nation in a pre-planned speech about the government's coronavirus response. During the address, Moise said he has instructed Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe to release back pay for the police officers who have not been paid. He made no mention of Monday's police protest.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- New survey confirms that millions of jobless were unable to file an unemployment insurance claim
- Haiti police officers fire shots, burn cars in protest to demand back pay
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- COVID19 rapid-response military units to be ready in the UK next month
- Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing events of up to 10 people
- Watch this: Are NYC hospitals killing Covid-19 patients? This RN says they are
- New facts! Mueller's case against Flynn about to implode, prosecutorial coercion not tolerated
- Tyson Foods chairman warns 'food supply chain is breaking' as coronavirus forces plant closures
- WSJ: By refusing to release Russian transcripts, 'what doesn't Schiff want America to see?'
- 'Burn it to the ground': COVID rumors spark violent threats against church in rural North Carolina
- Yemen's health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it - even during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled altogether if COVID-19 vaccine not found soon
- America's real enemy is not Russia, but England
- Covid-19 and The Red Dawn Emails: Neocon ideologues came up with the idea to put entire population under house arrest
- Israel: Preparations for Annexation of West Bank after successfully eliminating Corbyn
- Ex-UK diplomat and activist Craig Murray indicted for blog posts in high profile Kafkaesque case
- Looming in NYC: Largest rent strike in almost a century - millions unable to pay
- Putin: Nationwide paid leave and partial lockdown continue to May 11, as Covid-19 infections still rising
- Libyan strongman dismisses UN unity pact, vows to form own govt.
- Assange extradition claims espionage as the charge, but he's really being accused of sedition
- New facts! Mueller's case against Flynn about to implode, prosecutorial coercion not tolerated
- WSJ: By refusing to release Russian transcripts, 'what doesn't Schiff want America to see?'
- Yemen's health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it - even during the Covid-19 pandemic
- America's real enemy is not Russia, but England
- Covid-19 and The Red Dawn Emails: Neocon ideologues came up with the idea to put entire population under house arrest
- Israel: Preparations for Annexation of West Bank after successfully eliminating Corbyn
- Libyan strongman dismisses UN unity pact, vows to form own govt.
- Grayzone exclusive: OPCW insiders slam 'compromised' new Syria chemical weapons probe
- Former neighbor of Joe Biden's accuser Tara Reade has come forward to corroborate her sexual-assault account
- Waiting for life to return to pre-pandemic normal? 'It won't,' Trudeau says
- Blind justice, dumb lawyers in the MH17 trial — new Dutch court ruling allows secret witness testimony for the prosecution
- Trump unloads on media in fiery rant, says coronovirus briefings 'not worth the time and effort'
- Stone says Special Counsel recommended 'no jail time' if he turned on Trump. He refused to lie
- Trump does not rule out hiring Flynn again if exonerated
- Coronavirus plus Biden endorsement: Sanders' campaign blasts cancellation of NY primary as 'blow to American democracy'
- Trump and Putin talk: How is this bad?
- Iranavirus? Pompeo wants to claim US never left the JCPOA to increase pressure on Iran
- Netanyahu: US will give Israel the 'green light' for Jordan Valley's annexation within months
- US extends electricity waiver to Iraq for Iranian energy
- The washed-up US empire
- New survey confirms that millions of jobless were unable to file an unemployment insurance claim
- Haiti police officers fire shots, burn cars in protest to demand back pay
- COVID19 rapid-response military units to be ready in the UK next month
- Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing events of up to 10 people
- Watch this: Are NYC hospitals killing Covid-19 patients? This RN says they are
- Tyson Foods chairman warns 'food supply chain is breaking' as coronavirus forces plant closures
- 'Burn it to the ground': COVID rumors spark violent threats against church in rural North Carolina
- Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled altogether if COVID-19 vaccine not found soon
- Ex-UK diplomat and activist Craig Murray indicted for blog posts in high profile Kafkaesque case
- Looming in NYC: Largest rent strike in almost a century - millions unable to pay
- Putin: Nationwide paid leave and partial lockdown continue to May 11, as Covid-19 infections still rising
- The undeniable correlation between lockdown and the unprecedented destruction of economies, jobs and lives
- WHO 'family values': Promoting abortion, transgenderism, prostitution and child sexuality
- Tajikistan acting as if there's a pandemic, though it has no coronavirus cases (officially)
- Missouri snitches get doxed! Personal info from 900+ tattlers exposed online
- JetBlue becomes the first US airline requiring passengers to wear face coverings
- Lifting the lockdown; easy does it
- If Sweden succeeds, lockdowns will all have been for nothing
- Lower your expectations: Boeing CEO says 'it will be years' before global aviation returns to pre-pandemic levels
- Hundreds charged worldwide in takedown of largest child pornography website
- Assange extradition claims espionage as the charge, but he's really being accused of sedition
- Pompeii's recycling centres
- 100 million years ago, the Sahara was the most dangerous place
- Hidden geometric pattern found at Göbekli Tepe
- Unique conical prehistoric carved rocks discovered in southern Iran
- US-Russian cooperation: Putin and Trump release rare joint statement on Elbe Day's 75th anniversary
- Siberian and Mongolian petroglyphs separated by 7,000 years show stylistic similarities
- In coronavirus we trust: Medical surveillance state by a government with a history of human experimentation - Vidcast
- Practice of human heart sacrifice in Mesoamerica revealed in new study
- Ireland's high crosses: Medieval religion, art and engineering
- Elbe Day 75th anniversary is a powerful reminder that Russian-American friendship IS POSSIBLE
- Secrets of ancient British chieftan and shaman revealed by unearthed burial
- New shipwrecks found near Cyprus point to unknown medieval trade route
- 'First ever' evidence of death by meteorite recorded in Iraq in 1888, archive digitization reveals
- Diet of Baltic hunter-gatherers 6500 years ago revealed through pottery analysis
- In remembrance: Israel's Qana massacres in Lebanon
- The U.S. government's secret history of grisly experiments
- How Red Army's Counter-Intelligence service found Hitler's remains
- Pirates once swash buckled across the ancient Mediterranean
- Ancient stone balls used by early humans may have been ideal tool to extract bone marrow
- New data suggest a fundamental constant of physics isn't the same across the universe
- Web of psychological cues may tempt people to reveal more online
- Smart contact lens allows diabetics to monitor their glucose levels through liquid in their eye
- NASA warns of 2 asteroids heading this way in May
- Azithromycin (hydroxy-chloroquine's sidekick) is apparently far more than an antibiotic
- YouTube and Twitter censor pharma company researching UV light treatment for Chinese virus
- Italian scientists detect coronavirus in particles of air pollution
- Scientists find squids possess astonishing super-powers
- Flashback Best of the Web: The new eugenics? Bill Gates promotes unregulated development of 'Gene Drive' gene editing that has "alarming potential to go awry"
- 19 'Centaurs' beyond Jupiter may be from another star system
- The striking 'mirror' spiders of Australia
- Israeli researchers brag of having found a way to STEAL computer data by listening to fan vibrations
- Star somehow survives close encounter with BLACK HOLE, but faces a TRILLION YEARS on death row
- Evolution News' 'Long Story Short' video debuts delightful whale of a webinar
- Researchers develop nanohybrid vehicle to optimally deliver drugs into the human body
- Hundreds of people volunteer to be infected with coronavirus
- Scientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows
- An astronomer considers the origin of life, with sobering results
- A path to the fundamental theory of physics?
- Researchers find first traces of amphibians in Antarctica
- Flooding strikes Najran, Saudi Arabia
- Hailstorm pummels Bossier and Benton, Louisiana - baseball size hail reported
- At least 4 people killed by flash floods in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia - neighbouring Somalia also hit
- Heavy rainfall causes deadly landslide in Cauca, Colombia - at least 3 killed
- Floods force mandatory evacuations in parts of Fort McMurray, Canada
- Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the tallest volcano in Eurasia ERUPTS in Russia's Far East, spews ash 7,000m into the skies
- Massive sandstorms hit Iran
- Rain, hailstorm destroys wheat, tobacco and vegetable crops in Swabi, Pakistan
- Lightning bolt kills 3 youths, injures 3 others in Odisha, India
- Hundreds of birds found dead on cruise ship open decks
- Yemen is hit by once-in-a generation floods; tens of thousands of families lose everything
- Strange sounds heard in the skies of Drogheda, Ireland (again)
- Strange 'metallic' noise heard in Albacete, Spain
- 'Loud flute sounds' heard coming from the sky in Lakeland, Florida
- Mysterious blue lights seen in the sky across the world
- Severe hailstorm hits Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- Devastating floods hit Youssofia, Morocco
- Huge waterspout filmed near Cambodian island
- Cabin completely buried in snow 3 times this winter in Iceland
- Waterspout filmed near Panama City Beach, Florida
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Leeward Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball blazes over Central Europe
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- Further research indicates obesity and type 2 diabetes are COVID-19 risk factors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Smoke, Lies And The Nanny State
- Stop shaming people for going outside. The risks are generally low, and the benefits are endless
- Can HDL cholesterol over 60 protect you from coronavirus?
- Possible 'coronavirus-related' condition emerging in UK children
- Quarantine - Is it worth it?
- UK's weekly death toll during Covid-19 is high - but it's been worse in the past and we didn't shut down the economy then
- Pentagon study: Flu shot raises risk of coronavirus by 36% (and other supporting studies)
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic: Doctors on front-line in California explain why lockdowns are unnecessary: "Millions of cases, tiny number of deaths"
- SOTT Focus: Smoke Fags, Save Lives: The Remarkable Discovery That Smokers Are Far Less Likely to Contract COVID-19
- Cuomo loses big in court, medical exemption to vaccination strengthened in NY
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bill Gates estimates coming pandemic could kill 30 million in 6 months - says we should prepare as if for war
- SOTT Focus: 90 Days of Madness: Official Numbers Prove COVID-19 is STILL Benign
- Media mocks Trump for suggesting light treatment for COVID-19 patients, yet bio-tech firm is using UV light treatment to kill the virus
- DHS study reveals solar light and humidity reduces the half life of Covid-19 from 18 hours to 2 minutes
- Chinese official says last severe case of Covid-19 recovers in Wuhan
- Best of the Web: Millions infected? NY Gov. Cuomo claims antibody tests suggest Covid-19 is 'less fatal than previously thought'
- Best of the Web: French researchers to give nicotine patches to coronavirus patients, frontline workers after low infection rates found among smokers
- Coronavirus Lies: Babies And Children Are NOT 'Dying From COVID-19'
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- Pentagon confirms UFO footage released in 3 Navy videos showing phenomena
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
Quote of the Day
I've had enough of someone else's propaganda. I'm for truth, no matter who tells it. I'm for justice, no matter who it's for or against. I'm a human being first and foremost, and as such I am for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.
- Malcolm X
Recent Comments
So they're going ahead with the full number then, by the looks of it.
Another King of England is due to appear shortly, is it not? That ought to put a fresh coat of paint on the old throne, I'm betting. Once there's...
The reality-check may, however, come from the millions of citizens who realise that their nation has been turned into nothing more than a decadent...
Well then, I guess it ain't a constant. Contradiction in terms, again.
"ex-CIA stooge" = contradiction in terms.