© American and Soviet soldiers near the city of Torgau. April 25, 1945 Sputnik/Arkadiy Shayhet
American and Soviet soldiers near the city of Torgau. April 25, 1945
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have released a rare joint statement, marking the 75th anniversary of the historic meeting between Soviet and American troops on the Elbe River.
The meeting that occurred on April 25, 1945 "heralded the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime,"
which was ultimately destroyed a couple weeks after. But most importantly, it clearly showed how the two nations can cooperate, the statement reads.
"The 'Spirit of the Elbe' is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause."
On Elbe Day, the allies who had been fighting the common enemy for years already finally met each other in person. Soldiers of the Red Army 5th Guards, led by General Alexey Zhadov, shook hands with their brothers-in-arms from the US First Army of General Courtenay Hodges
at the bomb-shattered bridge over the famous German river.
© Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Allan Jackson
US troops of the 69th Infantry Division (left), shake hands with Russian troops on the wrecked bridge over the Elbe at Torgau, Germany. April 26, 1945.
The Trump-Putin statement reads:
"The meeting on the Elbe represented a culmination of tremendous efforts by the many countries and peoples. This common struggle required enormous sacrifice by millions of soldiers, sailors, and citizens in multiple theaters of war.
"As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valor and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism. Their heroic feat will never be forgotten."
© Sputnik/Georgy
Soviet and American troops meet on the River Elbe near Torgau. 25.04.1945
While the US and Russia are cooperating - to a certain extent - on anti-terrorism and coronavirus, relations between Washington and Moscow have been as very far from amiable as possible over the past few years. The 'blame Russia for everything' sentiment persists among a large section of the US establishment. Any attempts at cooperation - like the recent delivery of supplies by the Russian military to New York - send the anti-Russia crowd into a frenzy, as it tries hard to paint even the most friendly gestures from Moscow as something evil.