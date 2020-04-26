© American and Soviet soldiers near the city of Torgau. April 25, 1945 Sputnik/Arkadiy Shayhet



"The 'Spirit of the Elbe' is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause."

© Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Allan Jackson



"The meeting on the Elbe represented a culmination of tremendous efforts by the many countries and peoples. This common struggle required enormous sacrifice by millions of soldiers, sailors, and citizens in multiple theaters of war.



"As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valor and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism. Their heroic feat will never be forgotten."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have released a rare joint statement, marking theThe meeting that occurred onwhich was ultimately destroyed a couple weeks after. But most importantly, it clearly showed how the two nations can cooperate, the statement reads.On Elbe Day, the allies who had been fighting the common enemy for years already finally met each other in person.at the bomb-shattered bridge over the famous German river.The Trump-Putin statement reads:While the US and Russia are cooperating - to a certain extent - on anti-terrorism and coronavirus, relations between Washington and Moscow have been as very far from amiable as possible over the past few years. The 'blame Russia for everything' sentiment persists among a large section of the US establishment. Any attempts at cooperation - like the recent delivery of supplies by the Russian military to New York - send the anti-Russia crowd into a frenzy, as it tries hard to paint even the most friendly gestures from Moscow as something evil.