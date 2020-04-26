This is the lede from an April 23 article in Science News:
covid gender
I don't understand this at all. The article purports to account for all deaths. Yet it states the death tolls only for "men" and "women." The question that goes entirely unaddressed — much less answered — is how many deaths there have been among the other 57 genders? The trans- homo- bi- phobic editors of that journal must be called out and shamed for this callous inequity. It is a national tragedy that deaths among these groups are apparently not even being tracked, let alone analyzed.

Sarcasm ends. Here is the headline from the article:
covid-19 gender
So science tells us that gender in humans is binary and the biological differences between men and women matter. Who wooda thunk it?

The concept of gender fluidity is an intellectual contagion that can thrive only in an environment where advancing frivolous, even outrageous, ideas has limited immediate practical consequences on people's health. The faculty lounge of the average college humanities department for instance. In an environment where getting it right has life and death consequences — such as a public health crisis — such ideas fade rapidly into irrelevance, like a nasty virus shriveling and dying in the noonday sun.