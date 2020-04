This is the lede from an April 23 article in Science News:I don't understand this at all. The article purports to account for all deaths. Yet it states the death tolls only for "men" and "women." The question that goes entirely unaddressed — much less answered — is how many deaths there have been among the other 57 genders?Sarcasm ends. Here is the headline from the article:So science tells us that gender in humans is binary and the biological differences between men and women matter. Who wooda thunk it?The faculty lounge of the average college humanities department for instance. In an environment where getting it right has life and death consequences — such as a public health crisis — such ideas fade rapidly into irrelevance, like a nasty virus shriveling and dying in the noonday sun.