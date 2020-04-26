© Nick Gregory/Alamy



Coronavirus has been detected on particles of air pollution by scientists investigating whether this could enable it to be carried over longer distances and increase the number of people infected.The work is preliminary and it is not yet known if the virus remains viable on pollution particles and in sufficient quantity to cause disease.Leonardo Setti at the University of Bologna in Italy, who led the work, said it was important to investigate if the virus could be carried more widely by air pollution."I am a scientist and I am worried when I don't know," he said. "If we know, we can find a solution. But if we don't know, we can only suffer the consequences."Two other research groups have suggested air pollution particles could help coronavirus travel further in the air.Previous studies have shown that air pollution particles do harbour microbes and that pollution is likely to have carried the viruses causing bird flu, measles and foot-and-mouth disease over considerable distances.The potential role of air pollution particles is linked to the broader question of how the coronavirus is transmitted. Large virus-laden droplets from infected people's coughs and sneezes fall to the ground within a metre or two. But much smaller droplets, less than 5 microns in diameter, can remain in the air for minutes to hours and travel further.But researchers say the importance of potential airborne transmission, and the possible boosting role of pollution particles, mean it must not be ruled out without evidence.Prof Jonathan Reid at Bristol University in the UK is researching airborne transmission of coronavirus. "It is perhaps not surprising that while suspended in air, the small droplets could combine with background urban particles and be carried around."Setti said tiny droplets between 0.1 and 1 micron may travel further when coalesced with pollution particles up to 10 microns than on their own. This is because the combined particle is larger and less dense than the droplet and can remain buoyed by the air for longer."The pollution particle is like a micro-airplane and the passengers are the droplets," said Sett. Reid is more cautious: "I think the very small change in the size of the [combined] particles is unlikely to play much of a role."Prof Frank Kelly at Imperial College London said the idea of pollution particles carrying the virus further afield was an interesting one. "It is possible, but I would like to see this work repeated by two or three groups."