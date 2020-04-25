Widespread business shutdowns at home and abroad in response to the coronavirus pandemic has unsurprisingly resulted in a rapid reduction in UK private sector output during April, according to latest IHS Markit/ CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI.The data has signalled by far the fastest decline in business activity since comparable figures were first compiled over two decades ago.Around 81% of UK service providers and 75% of manufacturing companies reported a fall in business activity during April, which was overwhelming attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.The small minority of manufacturers reporting output growth were mostly involved in medical supply chains or producers of food & drink. In the service economy, there were sporadic reports of growth in April among those with major clients in either online retail or the public sector.At 32.9 in April, down from 47.8 in March, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Manufacturing PMI was the lowest since this survey began in January 1992. However, the fall in the Manufacturing PMI since March was softened by a comparatively modest reduction in stocks of purchases and a survey-record lengthening of suppliers' delivery times.April data indicated that manufacturing output (index at 16.6) decreased at a slightly slower pace than services activity (equivalent index at 12.3), but the speed of decline was still the fastest since the survey began in 1992 by an extreme margin.Goods producers overwhelmingly linked lower output to plant shutdowns or reduced production capacity, as well as cancelled orders across manufacturing supply chains following the COVID-19 pandemic.The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Services PMI Business Activity Index plummeted to 12.3 in April, from 34.5 in March, to signal by far the sharpest reduction in service sector activity since the survey began in July 1996.Customer-facing service providers often reported a complete shutdown of their business operations in April amid the public health emergency, while a wide range of survey respondents commented on weaker demand following temporary closures among their clients.The least marked downturn was seen in financial services, though even here the scale of the decline was unprecedented, joining all major sub-sectors of services seeing record falls in business activity by wide margins.Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: "The UK economy has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in April to a degree far surpassing anything seen in the PMI survey's 22-year history. Business closures and social distancing measures have caused business activity to collapse at a rate vastly exceeding that seen even during the global financial crisis, confirming fears that GDP will slump to a degree previously thought unimaginable in the second quarter due to measures taken to contain the spread of the virus."The dire survey readings will inevitably raise questions about the cost of the lockdown, and how long current containment measures will last. One ray of light came from an improvement in business optimism about the year ahead compared to the all-time low seen in March, as an increased number of companies saw light at the end of the tunnel. Sentiment about the coming year nevertheless remained the second-lowest ever recorded to underscore how few businesses are anticipating a swift recovery."