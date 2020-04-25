Northern China blizzard
Spring has brought a blizzard to the door of many in northern China, trapping them inside.

The snowstorm over the last couple of days has covered large swathes of Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Inner Mongolia with localities raising red alerts for snowfall.

Some residents of Qiqihar in Heilongjiang province say that they haven't seen so much snow in 20 or 30 years.

Footage from up north shows snow burying cars and blocking the doors of some houses, forcing people to climb out windows to escape.


