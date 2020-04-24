sakurajima eruption

Sakurajima eruption
At 16:13 JST, 16:55 & 17:03 JST three explosions were registered. The third plume on camera one is not shown because it was obscured by plume number two. Link to camera.

Give them a follow! Thank you for watching! As I'm typing Sakurajima has erupted two more times this day. It's getting late in the day in Japan and night will fall soon. I'm busy! What will the night bring?