A four-year-old boy in India died after he was attacked by a herd of pigs which then ate part of his body.V. Harshavardhan left his home in Saibabad, Hyderbad, at 4pm on Tuesday and went to play at an isolated area near his home.Police were called after his badly bitten body had been discovered.Police were working to identify the body when the boy's parents arrived.He was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.Harshavardhan lived in a hut in Singareni colonyNeighbours had made repeated complaints to local authorities about the pigs but nothing was done to remove them from the area.Harshavardhan's death was the first of its kind in the area, but his neighbours had complained that the pigs found their way back to their neighbourhood despite being shooed away.