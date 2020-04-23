© Getty Images



"as soon as humanly possible. We are going to back them to the hilt and give them every resource that they need to get the best possible chance of success as soon as possible. The upside of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so huge that I am throwing everything at it."

"The Oxford team had exceptional experience of a rapid vaccine response, such as to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. This is an even greater challenge.



"Vaccines are being designed from scratch and progressed at an unprecedented rate. The upcoming trial will be critical for assessing the feasibility of vaccination against COVID-19 and could lead to early deployment."

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University will enteraccording to the U.K.'s health secretary.Scientists at Oxford have previously said theSecretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock praised both teams for making "rapid progress" and said the U.K. will throw "everything we've got" at developing a vaccine.He also said the government would invest in manufacturing capabilities so thatit could be available for British peopleHowever, he insisted vaccine development was a "process of trial and error and trial again."Trials will now begin as soon as this Thursday, the health secretary revealed in the government's daily briefing on Tuesday.Praising the team, Hancock saidSpeaking at the end of March, Adrian Hill, director of Oxford University's Jenner Institute, said: