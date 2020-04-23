Καλημερα, ειναι αληθινο και συμβαινει τωρα. Οι παππουδες λενε οτι οταν στεκεται πανω στα δεντρα, να περιμενουμε και αλλο. pic.twitter.com/Bke6xIJbNC — Βασιλικη Γκαρσια (@vasilikigka) April 23, 2020

Several parts of central and northern Greece were covered by a thick layer of snow on Thursday as an unseasonable cold snap dealt another blow to the country.Social media users are posting photos of mountain villages near Kastoria, Larissa, Trikala, Karditsa and Ioannina which are much more reminiscent of winter than late spring.In the high-altitude areas of Karditsa and Trikala prefectures, local authorities have been forced to use snow plows to clear the roadways.The following is from the village of Nestorio, near Kastoria.The village of Livadi, near Elassona.This is could be the last day of "winter," however, as an improvement in the weather is now forecasted for Friday, April 24.