© Main image: Idaho Freedom Foundation; inset: Ada County Sheriff's Office



The case of a mother in Meridian, Idaho, who was arrested after police say she violated a city order by letting her children play in a playground has sparked a furious backlash and protests against Covid-19 restrictions.Sara Brady was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing, following the incident at Kleiner Park in Meridian on Tuesday.Video footage shows Brady being led away from the scene in handcuffs as several other women with young children plead with the police officers for an explanation for the arrest.Meridian police say they made several attempts to encourage Brady to adhere to the rules and she did not comply with their requests. She was part of a group of families that was taking part in a "playdate protest" over Idaho's stay-at-home orders.The arrest prompted a protest outside Meridian City Hall on Tuesday evening, where demonstrators voiced their concerns about how the incident was handled by the police and expressed their opposition to Idaho's Covid-19 measures.Footage of Brady's arrest went viral on Twitter on Wednesday, with one video of the incident racking up more than one million views in two hours.Conservative commentator Dave Rubin added Earlier footage from the scene, which was posted on Facebook by another playdate protester, shows police asking Brady and others to leave the playground. Brady can be heard telling the officer to arrest her, before turning her back to him while putting her hands behind her."Do it," she said.Speaking to local media after her arrest, Brady said she feels "singled out" because she was the only one arrested.