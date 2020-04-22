Society's Child
Santa Clara Co., CA confirms Feb. 6 coronavirus victim, three weeks earlier than previous official report
Rosie Perper
Business Insider
Tue, 21 Apr 2020 00:00 UTC
Business Insider
Tue, 21 Apr 2020 00:00 UTC
In a statement Tuesday, officials from Santa Clara County said the medical examiner tested three people who died in their homes for coronavirus. One person died February 6, another February 17, and a third on March 6.
According to the statement, the tests were sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which confirmed on Tuesday that all three patients tested positive for coronavirus.
The US recorded its first official death from COVID-19 on February 28 — a man in his 50s in Washington state. The new data suggests the country's first death occurred at least three weeks prior.
California confirmed its first coronavirus death on March 4 — an elderly patient in Placer County, near Sacramento. Santa Clara County, which includes San Jose in the Bay Area, initially recorded its first death on March 9 — a woman in her 60s.
Santa Clara County said in a press release that the new COVID-19 cases were not detected sooner because the people "died at home during a time when very limited testing was available only through the CDC."
It said the CDC at the time had restricted COVID-19 testing to only people with a known travel history to affected areas or those who reported specific symptoms associated with the illness.
"As the Medical Examiner-Coroner continues to carefully investigate deaths throughout the county, we anticipate additional deaths from COVID-19 will be identified," the statement said.
The US has been criticized for its slow testing per capita compared with other countries. The delay was initially blamed on test-kit shortages and faulty kits.
The US Food and Drug Administration announced an expansion of its distribution of coronavirus testing kits on February 29, allowing hundreds of labs and hospitals around the country to conduct testing that had previously been limited by the CDC.
President Donald Trump said during a Monday briefing that the US had tested more than 4 million people for the coronavirus, completing 150,000 tests a day.
A comparison of testing per capita in six countries shows the US has finally caught up with other nations in its testing capacity, though it trailed behind other countries for weeks.
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Thriving and Surviving During the Corona Plandemic
- 'I have the right to express my views': Djokovic defends 'anti-vaxxer' stance after Covid-19 comments cause stir
- Coronavirus now has thousands of strains and mutations, some rare, some more pathogenic
- Fauci backpedals on vitamin C and D recommendations
- The Gates Of Hell: PROVEN - Coronavirus vaccines CAUSED lung inflammation and death
- Autopsies reveal COVID-19 attacks blood vessels, causes multiple organ failure in some patients - study
- Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, new US Government tests find
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19, ACE2, Nicotinic Receptors And The Cholinergic Anti-Inflammatory And Cognitive-Improving Pathway
- Best of the Web: Bombshell COVID-19 discovery: Smokers are far less likely to contract illness - Scientists 'astonished'
- Stanford University study reveals Covid-19 infection rate far higher than reported, thus virus is FAR LESS LETHAL than believed
- The 'everyone's got it' theory: We're undercounting COVID cases, but by how much?
- Danish study reveals that coronavirus may be almost 20x less deadly than WHO predicted
- Higher mortality rate in ventilated COVID-19 patients in large sample
- Dr. Wodarg warns: 'High-dose Vitamin C & Hydrochloroquine may be WRONG treatments for some COVID-19 patients'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Bill Gates: Philanthropist, World Savior, AntiChrist
- Back to basics: Best alternatives for self-care against viral infections
- Mike Whitney: Are ventilators killing more people than they're saving?
- Flashback Best of the Web: October-December 2019: Strange new 'influenza' kills 56 people in Iran
- Obesity is major COVID-19 risk factor, says French chief epidemiologist
- Just say no! Being stubborn, rigid may lower your Alzheimer's risk
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
