The melting of the Eurasian ice sheet around 14,000 years ago lifted global sea levels by about eight metres, according to new research published Monday that highlights the risks of today's rapid ice cap melt.At the time, the Eurasian ice sheet — which covered much of Scandinavia — contained approximately three times the amount of frozen water held in the modern-day Greenland ice sheet.But, according to authors of the study published in Nature Geoscience.Analysing sediment drill cores from the Norwegian Sea, the team found thatLead author Jo Brendryen from Norway's University of Bergen said the Eurasian ice sheet melt coincided with vast regional temperature swings."Studies of ice cores drilled from the Greenland ice sheet have suggested thatat this time," he told AFP."We think that this warming was the main driver of the ice sheet collapse."The study showed that the entire Eurasian ice sheet melted in a matter of a few centuries, adding more than four centimetres to sea levels annually — around 4.5-7.9 metres in total."Our research support this idea as," said Brendryen."Where the exact tipping-points are located, both for the past ice sheets and the current ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, remain however unknown."