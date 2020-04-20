Circumhorizontal arc over N Georgia
© John Westbrook
People in parts of north Georgia got an amazing sight in the sky Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News viewer John Westbrook took pictures of a rainbow-colored cloud formation over Holly Springs in Floyd County.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns explains how the amazing phenomenon, called a "circumhorizontal arc" or a "fire rainbow," happens.

"High clouds made of ice crystals are hit with the angle of the sun, creating the same effect as a prism," Burns said.

The result is a wispy, iridescent cloud formation.