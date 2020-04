© Wall Street on Parade



"The larger the bank, the greater the potential spillover if it defaults; the higher its leverage, the more prone it is to default under stress; and the greater its connectivity index, the greater is the share of the default that cascades onto the banking system. The product of these three factors provides an overall measure of the contagion risk that the bank poses for the financial system. Five of the U.S. banks had particularly high contagion index values — Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs."

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as of yesterday there were But in terms of risk to the U.S. economy and financial system, according to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Financial Research, And as you can see from the chart above, those five banks are tanking. On February 14 of this year, Citigroup's share price closed at $78.79. Yesterday, it closed at $40.52, a decline of 48.5 percent in two months. This is the same bank that was resuscitated by its regulators during the 2007-2010 financial crash On February 14, the common stock of - the bank that has perpetually bragged for years about its "fortress balance sheet" — closed at 137.46. Yesterday JPMorgan Chase closed at $87.33, As the chart above indicates, the as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average (green line). because it's the industrial and energy and pharmaceutical and technology companies in the Dow that need to borrow from these banks in order to continue paying salaries to millions of workers and avoid severe layoffs. It's not looking good so far. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joined the Federal Reserve's Board as a member on May 25, 2012. Over that time Powell should certainly have become aware of the repeated warnings of the Office of Financial Research (OFR) that In a February 2015 report the OFR wrote this: According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), in notional (face amount) of derivatives, These five banks represented 83 percent of all derivatives held by the more than 5,000 Federally-insured banks in the U.S.