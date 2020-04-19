© AFP / Peruvian Ministry of Health

Due to the security situation, it was not said where the flights with the testing kits are heading to. I think that the most cautious thing to do is not to mention it. Everyone feels desperate.

Peru is being "cautious" in not disclosing the flight path of a plane loaded with Covid-19 testing kits, its disease response chief has said, with the US accused of "confiscating" supplies meant for other nations.Pilar Mazzetti, who leads Peru's operational center for Covid-19 response, told Reuters that a plane carrying masks and 300,000 testing kits is due to arrive in the country from China on Monday or Tuesday next week.However, the aircraft's route is being kept "secret" out of fear that the vital shipment could be "confiscated" midway and diverted to a third country, she said.Although Mazzetti did not mention any foreign country by name, German and French officials have previously accused the US of unfairly hoarding supplies intended for other nations.Also, Berlin's Interior Minister Andreas Geisel claimed that Washington confiscated around 200,000 Germany-bound masks in Thailand, which he said amounted to "an act of modern piracy." Later, he clarified that supply chain issues were being "reviewed" as the order was placed with a German firm.US diplomats have denied any responsibility on Washington's part.