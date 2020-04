© Reuters / Susana Vera



Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

Support for green parties, and their causes, has slumped across Europe. When you're fighting a silent killer and the economy is going to ruins, their ill-conceived, woke activism just doesn't seem to matter.The Covid-19 pandemic has left many victims in its wake, the elderly, those in poor health, doctors and nurses working on the frontline... and the climate change brigade.The view seems to be that tackling rising sea levels and Amazonian deforestation can wait for another day.When business and industry are at a virtual standstill, there are few planes to jam up the skies, and vehicle traffic is at such low levels that the air we're breathing during the pandemic is cleaner than it's been for years, then those particular green bogeymen have vanished overnight.Of course, politics is still with us, pandemic or not, and climate change activists have attempted to weaponise the coronavirus by trying to draw a direct link between the horrible, lonely deaths of its victims and the state of the planet, and using fear as a catalyst to do so.The inhabitants of the green fringe had come into this catastrophe on a bit of a high.Following the European Elections last year, where smaller parties always perform exponentially better than they do domestically, thanks to the voting system used, the Greens in Germany, for instance, were level-pegging with the Christian Democrats in the national polls, at around 26 percent.It seems that the desire to support those fringe parties with such a narrow outlook has dissipated in the face of worldwide disaster.Insular thinking is not going to help with the economic recovery either. The 'Amsterdam doughnut' idea currently being touted in the Netherlands as a means of rebuilding a new society using a different economic model is simply inappropriate.One of the 'doughnut's' key boosters told one newspaper that it was not "just a hippy way" of looking at the world.I beg to differ. That is precisely what it is.