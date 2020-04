"Whatever happens next, the events of the past six weeks will scar the U.S. economy well into the 2030s, if not beyond. Tens of millions of Americans are already paying the price, and they will continue to do so for a long time."

Despite thousands of Americans out of work and tens of millions impacted by coronavirus cutbacks, experts expect that Israel will get its full massive aid package. Administration official saysIsrael's Jerusalem Post newspaper reports that "nearly all the experts" it consulted believe that Israel will getfrom the U.S. in the coming year despite economic devastation to the U.S. economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.JP notes thateven though "American economic activity has declined in recent weeks at a rate not seen since the Great Depression."It predicts:Nevertheless, the Jerusalem Post reports,For decades Israel has received more U.S. tax money than any other country - on average, about 7,000 times more per capita than to others around the world.under which Israel would get $38 billion over the next 10 years - the largest such package in U.S. history.The aid package works out toUnder the Obama-Netanyahu Memorandum of Understanding (MOU),' - the agreement was that Israel would not ask for more money on top of this annual disbursement.However, an MOU is a non-binding agreement and can be changed. Therefore, Israel partisans in Congress have introduced legislation that would make it into law - and theUnder the current bill before Congress,meaning that aid could increase, as it almost always has in the past.JP reports, however, that some former Israeli diplomats, concerned that Americans suffering under COVID-19 might object, recommend that this year Israel avoid its usual request for more money.Israel and its partisans claim that U.S. aid to Israel is supposedly good for the U.S. because Israel spends most of the aid money on U.S. weaponry. (All other nations that receive U.S. military aid are required to spend 100 percent of it on U.S. equipment.).However, if the U.S. wishes to subsidize U.S. companies, the Pentagon and/or other U.S. agencies could simply buy more equipment themselves, and let Israelis use their own money to purchase weaponry.Similarly, Israel and its advocates often claim that Israel is America's "aircraft carrier" in the Middle East. However, it is actually American soldiers who have fought and died for Israel through the years.Aid to Israel is also problematic for other reasons. Israel has a long record of human rights violations , as documented by Human Rights Watch, the Red Cross, Christian Aid, Amnesty International, Oxfam, and numerous other humanitarian agencies.For these reasons,In addition, such aid creates dangerous hostility to the United States. Bin Laden , for example, listed U.S. support for Israeli crimes as one of the major reasons for his opposition to the United States.Aid to Israel is largely driven by the powerful and pervasive pro-Israel lobby in the U.S., which influences both major parties.In 2016, presidential candidateThe New York Times reported on March 21, 2016:On September 8, 2016, the New York Times reported As Trump came under increasing attack through the years from the Democratic establishment,Today, megadonor(Adelson once said that he regretted serving in the U.S. Army instead of the Israeli military.)The Clintons' policies were similarly influenced by Israeli megadonor Haim Saban Israeli media report thatduring the COVID-19 crisis. Israel's leading financial daily reports:According to the Israeli website, CTech,The loans, based on U.S. government collateral, are given at a 1% interest rate and don't have to be repaid for two years, with a six month grace period - if the companies are even required to pay them back. There is a strong chance that many of the loans will turn into grants.At a time when more and more Americans are out of work, and almost everyone else is facing cutbacks, giving Israel its full $3.8 billion package may cause concern.However, given that U.S. media often fail to report on U.S. aid to Israel, the money may sneak through, once again,