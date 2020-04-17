Lies, Damned lies and Statistics
The numbers are in on the great Covid-19 pandemic . . . but unfortunately those numbers are unreliable. From mendacious models and puffed-up projections to dodgy death data and tainted tests, today on The Corbett Report James highlights what the accredited scientists and award-winning researchers are saying about the pandemic pandemonium of 2020.


Knut Wittkoski on The HighWire with Del Bigtree

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg- The TRUTH about Corona (Audio Translation)

Dr John Ioannidis on coronavirus data

Dr Joel Kettner questions the coronavirus narrative on CBC Radio

Dr Scott Jensen on the ridiculous CDC guidelines

12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic

10 MORE Experts Criticising the Coronavirus Panic

Perspectives on the Pandemic: Alternative views on the coronavirus crisis

Imperial College Covid-19 Model

Epidemic suppression is the only strategy

Extreme measures based on scientific paper

2.2 million would have died 'if we did nothing': Trump

Ferguson walks back 500,000

Key coronavirus model revised downward, predicts 60K deaths in US by August

The National for Friday, April 3 — Ontario releases COVID-19 projections; Isolation PTSD

Imperial College gets $79 million from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Dr. Fauci on criticism of coronavirus modeling

"This is for real"

NY Post cover image: mass graves in NYC!

NYC may temporarily bury coronavirus victims on Hart Island

Drone video may show inmates burying coffins on NYC's infamous Hart Island

De Blasio admits coronavirus victims have been buried on Hart Island

Workers in full Hazmat suits bury rows of coffins in Hart Island mass grave as NYC officials confirm coronavirus victims WILL be buried there if their bodies aren't claimed within two weeks after death toll rises to 4,778

No, NYC Is Not Running Out of Burial Space Due to COVID-19

New York City coronavirus death toll jumps past 10,000 in revised count

New ICD code introduced for COVID-19 deaths

Guidance for Certifying Deaths Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019

Deborah Birx: If Someone Dies w/ COVID-19, We Are Counting That As a COVID-19 Death

What's Up With The Italian Mortality Rate? - Questions For Corbett #058

Covid19 Death Figures "A Substantial Over-Estimate"

Has COVID-19 Testing Made the Problem Worse?

US unemployment surges by 22 million in a month

Coronavirus Death Predictions Bring New Meaning to Hysteria

Are There Lockdown Protests? - Questions For Corbett #060