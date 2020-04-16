The sight of tens of thousands of flamingos flocking together to create a huge pink cloud may be one of the wonders of the natural world but research suggests that within these vast congregations, individual birds form intimate, long-lasting friendship groups.It has long been known that gatherings of flamingos in the wild, which can number up to 2 million individuals, are complex social structures. It is also known that the birds have very different individual characteristics.Scientists from the University of Exeter studied about 350 birds, comprising four species, at the WWT Slimbridge wetland centre. The researchers have not yet been able to establish how long pairs mate for but did spot consistent friendship groups.Dr Paul Rose, a zoologist and ornithologist, said: "Our results indicate that flamingo societies are formed of long-standing friendships rather than loose, random connections.Previous studies have found strong social networks in species ranging from zebra finches to red junglefowl. The vastness of flamingo groups in the wild means it is hard to study individuals or groups.For the Gloucestershire study, ringed birds were photographed between three and four times a day to establish which were sticking together. The friendship groups identified contained between two and five individuals and were inevitably both male and female.The study examined flocks of Caribbean, Chilean, Andean and lesser flamingos at the wetland centre. The flocks varied in size from just over 20 to more than 140.Rose said sticking together in smaller groups could help the individuals find food, keep an eye out for predators and know when the whole flock was about to move.The findings are published in the journal Behavioural Processes.