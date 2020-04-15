Ramstein Air Base
© Unknown
Four suspects from ISIS were arrested in Germany for allegedly planning to attack U.S. Air Force bases, German federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. The suspects were arrested by tactical police early Wednesday in several locations in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, The Associated Press reported.

The suspects, all citizens from Tajikistan, were named as Azizjon B., Muhammadali G., Farhodshoh K. and Sunatullokh K., without their surnames for privacy reasons. They will all be charged with allegedly belonging to a terrorist organization since January 2019.

Their leader was identified as a 30-year-old Tajik man named Ravsan B., who has been in prison since March 2019 for unspecified reasons, the AP reported.

The original attack was reportedly supposed to occur in Tajikistan but changed to Germany including the Air Force bases and a person they said was critical of Islam.

Ravsan B. reportedly accepted a $40,000 contract to assassinate someone in Albania to pay for the attacks, but the assassination failed. Prosecutors said the group had gotten ahold of firearms and ammunition while the leader allegedly ordered materials to construct an explosive device, according to the AP.