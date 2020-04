© Unknown

Four suspects from ISIS were arrested in Germany for allegedly planning to attack U.S. Air Force bases, German federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. The suspects were arrested by tactical police early Wednesday in several locations in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, The Associated Press reported were named as Azizjon B., Muhammadali G., Farhodshoh K. and Sunatullokh K., without their surnames for privacy reasons., who has been in prison since March 2019 for unspecified reasonsthe AP reported.was reportedly supposed to occur in TajikistanProsecutors said the group had gotten ahold of firearms and ammunition while the leader allegedly ordered materials to construct an explosive device, according to the AP.