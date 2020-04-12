Recent research conducted into the genetic network analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic, done jointly by British and German experts, testified the variant of novel coronavirus that is closest to that discovered in bats was actually found mainly among cases from the US, rather than in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province.Once type A had been detected in Wuhan. The virus infected five individuals from Wuhan and four patients from South China's Guangdong Province. But most cases from the Chinese mainland and East Asian regions do not carry type A virus but carried the type B virus, which is a variant of type A, the study found.As for type C, it is a variant of type B, which is commonly seen in European countries such as France, Italy and Sweden and also evident in Singapore and South Korea as well as China's Hong Kong and the island of Taiwan , the study found.The prevalence of variant type B virus in Wuhan may also result from a "founder effect," Forster said.The study was published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).But their study has evidence that the virus mutation rate is significantly faster outside China and the spread of the disease among humans likely occurred between September 13, 2019 to December 7, 2019.