Americans have suffered under the boot of tyranny long enough. Resistance to the house arrest orders and pushback against the bans from making a living are finally surfacing in large numbers. Have people finally realized they are not slaves to be controlled by a few power-hungry politicians?Across the country, from political leaders to small business owners, to parents who just want to take their children to the park, resistance is growing to the authoritarians who have effectively suspended the Constitution and placed most of the country under house arrest.As Americans begin to lose patience with their enslavement and the tyranny of almost every governor in this country, the government should see themselves as on borrowed time.says Dr. Paul.Paul and Daniel McAdams discussed the psychological impact of fear this has had on the general public. The fear has led to people accepting their chains,If governors and the federal government do no want to go down in history in the same manner as other tyrants, they would do well to give people back their rights and to never attempt this type of enslavement again.Life in and of itself is a risk, and personally, I'm not interested in facing tyranny for any reason, but let alone because of a pandemic. One of those we can stand against as they have done in Idaho, and the other we can take voluntary individual actions to lessen its impact without destroying our neighbors' lives in the process.