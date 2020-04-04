© Reuters / Annegret Hilse and Bernadett Szabo



Germany's foreign minister has said that Hungary's PM Viktor Orban may literally pay for what his opponents called "a power grab." Orban, well used to criticism from Brussels, has brushed off the anger.Branding the move "unacceptable," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas took a jab at Orban, saying his powers may come with a heavy cost.While several other European countries have restricted civil liberties in the name of combatting the virus, Hungary is the only nation thus far to grant its leader an open-ended remit to rule by decree.Orban's measures triggered a stern response from Brussels, though. 13 political parties in the European People's Party have called for his Fidesz party to be expelled from the bloc, and urged the European Commission to "address the situation in Hungary forcefully." Meanwhile, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the Hungarian populist went "too far" with his coronavirus powers.Orban is well used to criticism. Fidesz has already been suspended from the EPP for its anti-immigration policies and for Orban's verbal attacks on the institutions of the EU. In addition, the Hungarian leader has been castigated by the liberal press and left-wing think-tanks for years, mostly due to his uncompromising stance on migration and vocal opposition to liberal financier George Soros.