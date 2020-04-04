© unknown



Spain in desperate struggle against coronavirus

As Spanish health sector workers fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral services are overrun and Madrid and Barcelona are having to enact emergency measures.The coronavirus pandemic in Spain shows little sign of abating and asthe situation is worsening in terms of places to store those people who have lost their lives due to the ongoing crisis.during the pandemic and the IFEMA conference centre in the capital has been repurposed as a emergency isolation centre for coronavirus patients, in addition to military hospitals being set up on the outskirts of the city.Spanish news agency EFE reported that the space has been modified to accommodate more victims over the coming days, with the traditional funeral services in Barcelona unable to keep pace with the number of deaths in the city.The main purpose of the emergency measure is to prevent health services centres such as hospitals from being saturated while medical staff fight around the clock to save as many people as possible.