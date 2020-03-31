© JUSTIN HOWE/U.S. ARMY



An information operations contractor billed the Pentagon millions of dollars for pro-U.S. television and radio ads that never aired in Afghanistan, a whistleblower complaint filed by the firm's former president alleges in a recently unsealed lawsuit.Once the company started to monitor its programs at the urging of the U.S. military in 2014, it found less than 75% of its TV ads and 45% of its radio ads aired, court documents said.The company's vice president, Charles Owens, said in an email he could not comment on the pending litigation.The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia by Scott Kreller, Leonie's former president.Kreller alleges he was fired in February 2017 after he refused to submit a final psychological operations invoice to the U.S. military for $4.5 million, most of which double-billed the government.Kreller, who worked for the company as its global operations director from 2011 until he was made president in 2016, said he was pressured for several months to submit the claim.Kreller's complaint falls under the False Claims Act, which allows private citizens to file suit on behalf of the government.The government in February chose to not join the suit, a court filing said. The government intervenes in fewer than 25% of cases, a 2012 Justice Department memo said.Federal backing adds the Justice Department's resources to the case but also adds restrictions to lawyers for the whistleblower.Kreller's lawyer, Brendan J. Klaproth, said Friday that they intend to continue pursuing the case.Founded in 2004, Leonie's website says it specializes in strategic communications, information systems support, intelligence and operations research."I'm not at all surprised at this lawsuit," said Johnson, now a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School.