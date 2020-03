© Army



A brave U.S. army lieutenant general may be risking his career to resist Trump administration efforts to provoke war with Iran. Robert P. White, who commands American forces in Iraq, last week wrote what the New York Times called a "blunt memo," in which he opposed a new plan by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others to attack Iranian-allied militias inside Iraq.Most of the world is concentrating on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.The Pompeo/Netanyahu/Saudi target is the Kataib Hezbollah militia, which has attacked U.S. forces in Iraq, including after the Trump administration assassinated the senior Iranian general, Qassim Soleimani, in January. Pompeo et al dismiss Kataib Hezbollah as Iran's "proxies," although genuine experts argue that the group emerged because of the reality in Iraq, including the U.S. occupation, now entering its 17th year, and can act on its own.(At least the Times did get its hands on General White's memo. The Washington Post is running a pathetic report that simply takes the Pompeo/Netanyahu approach at face value.)Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump are notoriously vindictive. Let's see what's in the future for Lt. General Robert White.