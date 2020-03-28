The fresh snowfall on Saturday has causedin north Kashmir parts Including Gulmarg Tangmarg and other parts on Saturday.According to KNS Correspondent in hilly areas of north Kashmir received about 5 inches of fresh snow and plains of northern Kashmir have received one to two inches snow. Baramulla, Bandipora and Kapawara districts of Kashmir, have recorded two inches of snow.Meanwhile, gardeners and farmers saidwho recently seed plough in our lands like seed oils, etc they added that in few days before we spray medicine in apple orchards but unfortunately due to snowfall have damaged them.Farmers appealed to Governor administration for immediate attention towards them and intervention to provide a compensate to these farmers.