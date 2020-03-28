Baseball-sized hail
Strong thunderstorms moved through parts of Mid-Missouri Friday evening, bring gusty winds and large hail to several areas.

Some people reported seeing hails as big as baseballs.

KRCG also received reports of damage to homes and cars. Some even reported the hail causing their vehicle windows to shatter.


A thunderstorm watch continues through the overnight hours for several areas including Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, California and Lynn, Hermann and Montgomery City until 4 a.m. Saturday.

KRCG Chief Meteorologist Zach Paul said showers Saturday morning will give way to another chance for a few severe thunderstorms mainly east of US 54 during the afternoon. Saturday afternoons storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Highs near 80 degrees before falling to the 70s by the late afternoon.

Hail shatters a windshield in Holts Summit Friday night
