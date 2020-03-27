© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Mesovortices cavitating withing a extra-tropical cyclone also forming cyclonic lows within a near record low pressure winter storm in the N. Atlantic. Extra-tropical cyclone off west Africa joins the Mesovortices at each end making a rough figure 8 in the atmosphere. Locust plague USA in 1870, plus snow in Lebanon and record snow in the N. Hemisphere for the fourth year in a row.