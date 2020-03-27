The DEMOCRAT governor of Nevada has signed an executive order banning the use of hydroxychloroquine as a medical treatment for those suffering from the coronavirus.
LAS VEGAS — Nevada's governor has signed an emergency order barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus.This level of severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will immediately open a black-market for people to travel across state lines to obtain their medical needs. Great job idiot.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's order Tuesday restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine comes after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment for the virus. (read more)