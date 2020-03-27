© Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP



LAS VEGAS — Nevada's governor has signed an emergency order barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus.



Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's order Tuesday restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine comes after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment for the virus. (read more)

This is almost unbelievable, if it wasn't for the fact the governor is a democrat. Hopefully voters are paying close attention to this stuff and will remember in November. All of these authoritarian tendencies are being triggered by the opportunity known as COVID-19.This level of severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will immediately open a black-market for people to travel across state lines to obtain their medical needs. Great job idiot.