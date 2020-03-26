In the southern part of the Alicante province, they have to deal with the impact of a new Dana or Gota Fria, making their way across the country. And it has snowed on the highest parts of the Canary Islands. This is according to reports in Spanje Vandaag.
Some places in Murcia have received more than 100 liters/m2. This has been more than 50 liters/m2 in the province of Alicante. This rainfall was recorded in that province's regions of Marina Alta and Vega Baja. There has been a lot of rain in the Valencia province and Almería too. The rivers there have, however, not yet burst their banks.
People on the Canary Islands have had to deal with bad weather for a few days now. But this has not had much of an influence on tourism. This sector has come to a complete standstill due to the corona crisis. There is not only wind and rain but low temperatures too. That has resulted in snowfall on the highest parts of Gran Canaria and Tenerife.
Problems with delivery
Rien Paans is a Dutchman. He has been working from the Spanish city of Tarragona for 12 ½ years. He sells Spanish vegetables to clients in the Netherlands and Belgium. Rien says a lot of losses have been suffered. This is due to the dismal weather conditions in Lorqui and the surrounding area. That is also the case in Caravaca de la Cruz. The Lorca region has had less rain.
"In the Ebro Delta, there are also major problems with the supply of staff. At some companies, there are only 20 or 25% of people at work. The situation in Catalunya is also difficult due to the outbreak. That is causing significant issues for growers there. They need to harvest their crops on time," says Rien.
Gran Canaria. Nieve desde 1600m
Muy dura las imágenes de Los Alcázares, calles nuevamente anegadas.
Que pena con la situación tan horrible, encima la lluvia.#Estamosconvosotros#murcia #losAlcaceres