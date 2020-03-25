Severe flooding caused by heavy rains in Yemen's Aden killed twoas the city begins testing for coronavirus infections.Officials in the electricity corporation said the stations had stopped operating.Doctors warned the government to take quick action to resolve the issue of flooding as stagnant water could cause a large number of mosquitos that may carry infectious diseases.Despite confirmation from local and international health officials that the war-torn country has not yet recorded a single case of the coronavirus, the UN official warned that the virus could overwhelm Yemen's understaffed and poorly equipped health facilities.