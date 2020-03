Brightly blooming red plum blossoms coated with wet, heavy snow.On the 24th of March came winter-type weather in the prefecture, with snow falling mainly in the north accompanied by cold air.On the same morning, along the Chuo-dori in Daimoncho, Nagano City, red plums with bright flowers were coated with wet, heavy snow.In the morning, train service was temporarily suspended between JR Iiyama Line Lotus and Tachiga-hana from Iiyama City to Nagano City due to several fallen trees.According to the Meteorological Observatory, the prefecture will see some snowfall until the evening.Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links