Society's Child
Cancel culture setback: 'Toxic pariah' and 'menace to society' Woody Allen finds a publisher for memoir
RT
Tue, 24 Mar 2020 03:10 UTC
New York-based Arcade Publishing announced on Monday they are the new home for Allen's memoir, titled 'Apropos of Nothing.' Arcade calls the book a "candid and comprehensive personal account" of Allen's life.
Editor Jeannette Seaver said in a statement that her company refuses to "bow to those determined to silence" Allen.
The book reportedly includes a postscript where Allen directly addresses Hacthette's decision to drop it, as well as the "Ahab-like quest" by ex-partner Mia Farrow to ruin his reputation with accusations that he molested their adopted daughter, Dylan.
Hatchette agreed to publish the memoir while being fully aware of the repeated accusation from Mia and Dylan Farrow, Allen wrote. "When actual flak did arrive they thoughtfully reassessed their position and dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135," he writes, also referring to himself as a "toxic pariah and menace to society."
Allen's son Ronan Farrow, another bestselling Hatchette author, also pressured the publisher into dumping his father's memoir. Between that and the walk-out of a dozen employees earlier this month, Hatchette declared that releasing the book was "not feasible."
The filmmaker once again denies any wrongdoing in the postscript, writing, "I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."
Though the accusation has been repeated time and time again, and led to professional consequences in the post #MeToo era for Allen, he has continuously denied them and was investigated multiple times following the original 1992 accusation, but charges were never filed.
According to The Associated Press, Allen's memoir should be available on Monday, though Amazon has the release date listed as April 7.
Allen has also had trouble finding distribution for his films in recent years too. He settled a lawsuit in November of 2019 after Amazon Studios canceled his film 'A Rainy Day in New York.' Despite releasing several projects from the filmmaker in the past, Allen sued and claimed the company was now refusing to show his work out of fear of backlash from the public. 'A Rainy Day in New York' has since only been shown internationally, but remains unreleased in the US.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Cancel culture setback: 'Toxic pariah' and 'menace to society' Woody Allen finds a publisher for memoir
- Democrats block SECOND attempt to pass coronavirus stimulus in US Senate
- 'Travel papers' and the Pandemic Patriot Act 2.0
- Stop the coronavirus corporate coup
- UV radiation from the sun increases 'by a factor of 10' by summer and could be key in slowing COVID-19
- US slashes aid to Afghanistan by $1bn 'IMMEDIATELY', touts more cuts as Taliban 'peace deal' on brink of collapse
- A plea from doctors in Italy: To avoid Covid-19 disaster, treat more patients at home
- Best of the Web: From cluster bombs to toxic waste: Saudi Arabia is creating the next Fallujah in Yemen thanks to American weapons
- Alex Salmond acquitted of all charges in sexual assault trial
- Reading the autocue has never looked so hard: Joe Biden emerges from 6 DAYS in hiding with stumbling video stream
- NYT spins stimulus bill story by repeatedly changing headline after Dems 'block action'
- NBC actually calls out Dems for playing politics with virus relief
- The coronavirus hysteria
- Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils
- Forget the woolly mammoth—let's resurrect some extinct plants
- Florida man with coronavirus says drug touted by Trump saved his life
- Ars Technica reporter's plan to rape children busted during sting operation
- Mad sultan Erdogan's game failing in Idlib: Caught playing the ends against the middle
- Influenza update: 23,000 US deaths, more children, 18-49 year olds hospitalized than during 2009 H1N1 pandemic
- The Northern Hemisphere is having one of its snowiest winters since records began in 1979
- Democrats block SECOND attempt to pass coronavirus stimulus in US Senate
- 'Travel papers' and the Pandemic Patriot Act 2.0
- Stop the coronavirus corporate coup
- US slashes aid to Afghanistan by $1bn 'IMMEDIATELY', touts more cuts as Taliban 'peace deal' on brink of collapse
- Best of the Web: From cluster bombs to toxic waste: Saudi Arabia is creating the next Fallujah in Yemen thanks to American weapons
- Reading the autocue has never looked so hard: Joe Biden emerges from 6 DAYS in hiding with stumbling video stream
- NYT spins stimulus bill story by repeatedly changing headline after Dems 'block action'
- The coronavirus hysteria
- Mad sultan Erdogan's game failing in Idlib: Caught playing the ends against the middle
- Covid-19 has taken away bread and circuses, laying bare the true American empire
- The Great Economic Depression of 2020 proves lessons not learned, central banks misfire
- Pompeo meets with Ghani and Abdullah despite corona crisis
- A year passed since the N. Korea-US Hanoi summit, any expectations for the next one?
- Predictions: How six countries will fare in coronavirus-induced economic chaos
- Afghanistan officials hold talks with Taliban leaders on prisoner swap deal
- Russian-Japanese relations continue warming despite dispute over Kuril Islands
- US Army battles skepticism from Congress after Bradley replacement program's failure
- Triage starts in government bailouts: Who will get the money?
- Two years after the Skripals were poisoned the mainstream media and governments are still lying
- #Where'sJoe? Biden pledges to hold Covid-19 'briefings' after disappearing for week amid speculation over whereabouts
- Cancel culture setback: 'Toxic pariah' and 'menace to society' Woody Allen finds a publisher for memoir
- A plea from doctors in Italy: To avoid Covid-19 disaster, treat more patients at home
- Alex Salmond acquitted of all charges in sexual assault trial
- NBC actually calls out Dems for playing politics with virus relief
- Florida man with coronavirus says drug touted by Trump saved his life
- Ars Technica reporter's plan to rape children busted during sting operation
- Influenza update: 23,000 US deaths, more children, 18-49 year olds hospitalized than during 2009 H1N1 pandemic
- Hospital sees spike in severe child abuse cases; believed linked to stress from Coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus 'pandemic' is not helping the environment
- Despite coronavirus, IDF continues raids in West Bank
- Coronavirus: 'strange pneumonia' seen in Lombardy in November, leading Italian doctor says
- Best of the Web: An Analysis of the Covid-19 Response: Weighing up the Threat From the Virus, and the Threat From the Reaction
- Corona around the world: Russia cases jump, vaccine in the works
- Lefty professors worry about new scrutiny as COVID-19 virus forces classes online
- Bombshell ruling in MH17 trial: Dutch prosecutors ordered to produce US satellite data allegedly showing BUK missile being fired
- US unemployment may soar to 30% with 50% drop in GDP, Fed can provide 'unlimited support'
- Don't take the mark: Mandatory vaccines to be accompanied by invisible ink tattoos
- No, you do not need face masks to prevent coronavirus - they might increase your infection risk
- Report: Italian adviser suggests that coronavirus death rates in Italy may be exaggerated
- Best of the Web: I am an American constitutional lawyer - and I see our government using Covid-19 to take away our fundamental rights
- Pepe Escobar - A meeting of Chinese and Greek/Latin stoicism
- How the Soviet Union defeated a smallpox epidemic in a matter of 19 days
- General Smedley Butler and the 'Wall Street Putsch' against President Roosevelt revisited
- Global human genomes reveal rich genetic diversity shaped by complex history
- Oldest modern bird fossil discovered, nicknamed the 'wonderchicken'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Why was it so dangerous to live in Russia in the 1990s?
- 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are ALL forgeries
- Coronavirus and the sun: A lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- The Long Roots of Our Russophobia
- The Great Lake Tahoe comet tsunami
- How the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms became corrupt and abusive
- Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils
- Forget the woolly mammoth—let's resurrect some extinct plants
- String Theory: A dream and a nightmare
- Fragment of lost continent discovered off coast of Canada
- Russia to create first ever 3D Moon map to help decide where cosmonauts will land
- Explosion on the far side of the sun
- China's Chang'e 4 lander and Yutu 2 rover reawaken on far side of the moon
- The elusive 'ideal glass' would explain why glass exists at all
- Scientists unravel mystery behind billions of tons of ice on hellishly hot Mercury
- Secrets of '1,000-year-old trees' unlocked
- Pentagon: Successful flight test of hypersonic glide body
- One of Darwin's theories is FINALLY proved (but not really)
- Merger between two stars led to blue supergiant, iconic supernova
- Parasites in raw fish have risen dramatically, study finds
- 'Long overdue' Yellowstone supervolcano eruption 'paused for now', according to naturalist
- A 'Cat Tale': A story of how flawed science formed the basis of policy
- Seven quirks of human vision
- NASA warns 3 asteroids currently headed for Earth
- Researchers discover that amino acids have unique musical vibrations
- Australian engineers solved 58-year-old quantum mystery by accident
- The Northern Hemisphere is having one of its snowiest winters since records began in 1979
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earthquake and global cooling cycles, what's next to 2024
- 7 earthquakes rattle Oklahoma in 24 hours
- Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
- Spring floods kill at least 11 in Iran
- Antarctica's coldest March temperature on record - a 'global warming' destroying -75.3℃/-103.5℉
- Storm in Oman brings hail, lightning and floods
- 10 bodies recovered from landslide due to heavy rainfall in Papua New Guinea
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Central East Pacific Rise
- UAE weather: Dubai hit by spectacular lightning, rain storm, hail and flooding
- Snow at the Grand Canyon on the first day of spring
- Best of the Web: Croatia's capital Zagreb rocked by 5.3M earthquake: Many buildings damaged - Strongest to hit city in 140 years
- 'Pulsing' of Yellowstone volcano is increasing due to trapped magma below
- Heavy rains flood parts of Ohio, stranding residents
- Colorado, Nebraska smacked by blizzard as spring began
- Luxembourg sees late snowfall
- Snow blankets high areas of Jordan
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unusual atmospheric events over deserts and seas
- Ten million Americans are hit by severe storms as tornadoes flip cars in Texas
- Storm continues to drop heavy snow on northern Arizona on first day of spring - 25 inches in 5 days
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- UV radiation from the sun increases 'by a factor of 10' by summer and could be key in slowing COVID-19
- NY Doctor says his hospital already using Chloroquine for coronavirus patients and have had ZERO deaths
- The truth about sleep
- Childhood stress can make you ill as an adult
- The striking similarities between bacterial and human colonies
- Coronavirus - COVID-19 - some facts & figures
- Bitters and wild American herbalism: Celebrating the diversity of plants, people, and traditions
- Return of the fungi
- New study says 'high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce' spread of COVID-19
- Best of the Web: US CDC statistics seem to suggest seasonal flu twice as deadly as Coronavirus. So why the hell has civilization ground to a halt?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Swine flu was as elusive as WMD. The real threat is mad scientist syndrome
- Flashback: UK govt predicts 65,000 will die from Swine Flu in UK, purchases 132 million doses of undeveloped vaccine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Interview with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: H1N1 'Swine Flu pandemic' was one of the greatest medical scandals of the century
- The Achilles Heel of viruses: They are generally pH-sensitive
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - Some measures you can take against the Covid-19
- Dengue fever crisis grips Latin America - SIX times higher than 2019
- Coronavirus Coverup: Vitamin C dramatic help against infection in China, South Korea — Why aren't we being told?
- Best of the Web: A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data
- Chinese medical team report successful treatment of coronavirus patients with high-dose vitamin C
- Health experts criticise NHS advice to take ibuprofen for Covid-19 saying it could aggravate the infection
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- Crying is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of emotional intelligence
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- Kids who grow up with dogs and cats are more emotionally intelligent and compassionate
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Researchers explore the ethics of who we think should be saved in an automated vehicle accident
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Necessary Sin - What Was The Apostle Paul Really Saying About The Nature of Spiritual Transformation?
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
- Best Hits: Russian foreign minister Lavrov's greatest achievements and public gaffes as he turns 70
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
Quote of the Day
In the Truth there is no news, and in the News there is no truth
- Popular Russian saying under Soviet Communism
Recent Comments
If the current chosen puppets stop cooperating, the neocons will find new puppets.
Who can fool themselves that the US, IsraHell, S.Arabia, are 'still the 'good guys'? Answer most AmeriKants.
Show me your papers. Scary, wrong, etc. Dark humor follows. Very interesting/show me your papers. [Link]
"tout" means to extol the value of something above its real value. (In car sales, is called 'puffing.') Here we're NOT 'touting', we're doing the...
Where's the reference to the Denver? lady whose H's cause of death was, initially ruled the flu", but after autopsy, was ruled to be COVID19/...
Comment: Previously: