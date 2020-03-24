© REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Filmmaker Woody Allen has found another publisher for his controversial memoir, bypassing attempts to cancel him, that at one point involved employees of his previous publisher walking out in protest.New York-based Arcade Publishing announced on Monday they are the new home for Allen's memoir, titled 'Apropos of Nothing.' Arcade calls the book a "candid and comprehensive personal account" of Allen's life.The book reportedly includes a postscript where Allen directly addresses Hacthette's decision to drop it, as well as the "Ahab-like quest" by ex-partner Mia Farrow to ruin his reputation with accusations that he molested their adopted daughter, Dylan.Allen's son Ronan Farrow, another bestselling Hatchette author, also pressured the publisher into dumping his father's memoir. Between that and the walk-out of a dozen employees earlier this month, Hatchette declared that releasing the book was "not feasible."According to The Associated Press, Allen's memoir should be available on Monday, though Amazon has the release date listed as April 7.Allen has also had trouble finding distribution for his films in recent years too. He settled a lawsuit in November of 2019 after Amazon Studios canceled his film 'A Rainy Day in New York.' Despite releasing several projects from the filmmaker in the past, Allen sued and claimed the company was now refusing to show his work out of fear of backlash from the public. 'A Rainy Day in New York' has since only been shown internationally, but remains unreleased in the US.