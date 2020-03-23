A former reporter for Conde Nast-owned Ars Technica was convicted of trying to engage in sex with minors and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.Peter Bright, 39, a tech reporter and editor for Ars Technica,"Over the course of hundreds of chat communications, Bright discussed with the undercover agent Bright's plan to meet the minors to engage in sexual activity," according to the FBI., the feds said.The FBI said it initially found Bright on KinkD, a social media fetish and BDSM platform.Bright's defense had claimed he was engaging in "age play" with consenting adults, and when he suspected he was dealing with a real mother offering sex with her minor children, he claimed he decided to collect evidence to turn over to law enforcement officials.The jury didn't buy it."As the jury found, Peter Bright attempted the basest type of crime arranging to engage in sex with young children," Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.Bright, a Brooklyn resident, was. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 29 and could face up to life in prison.